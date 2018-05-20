City hopes for revitalization in aftermath of fraud case

FILE - In this April 18, 2016, file photo, a razed block is viewed in downtown Newport, Vt. Sweeping plans in 2012 for development in the economically depressed area of northern Vermont brought the promise of jobs to a region of high unemployment. But those plans fizzled in a 2014 fraud case when the men behind them, the former owner and the former president of nearby Jay Peak ski resort, were charged with fraud. Newport was left with a razed city block encircled by chain-linked fence in the heart of downtown and some renewed hopes for revitalization in 2018. Lisa Rathke, File AP Photo