Coming this fall: Chipotle to North Hills, Ace Hardware to Cary

Chipotle, the Mexican grill known for its burritos, bowls and tacos, is coming to Raleigh's North Hills.
Kane Realty Corp. expects the restaurant to open this fall between Verizon and Panera Bread in North Hills' Lassiter District.
North Hills is already home to Another Broken Egg Cafe, Chuy's, CO, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Fox & Hound sports tavern, Mia Francesca, Pharoah's American Grill and Pieology Pizzeria.
Chipotle opened its first restaurant in 1993 with the idea that food served fast didn't have to be a "fast food" experience. The North Hills Chipotle will be the chain's sixth in the Raleigh market.
Hardware in Cary
Ace Hardware is coming to Cary.
Westlake Ace Hardware, which owns and operates nine Ace Hardware stores in North Carolina, will open a Cary store this fall at 2976 Kildaire Farm Road in the Hemlock Plaza shopping center.
With 13,300 square feet, the store will offer such traditional hardware products as fasteners, tools, plumbing and electric supplies, and paint. It will also stock Stihl outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden supplies, and barbecue products from Big Green Egg, Traeger and Weber.
And in what Westlake calls a unique feature, the Cary store will offer a "store within a store" pet supply department. It will sell an array of pet food, toys, grooming products, health supplies, pre-packed and bulk treats, and other other accessories for dogs, cats and other pets. Featured brands will include Blue Buffalo, Science Diet, Nutro, Taste of The Wild, Merrick and Kong.
"Becoming part of the Cary community and developing a new Ace Hardware location here from the ground up is particularly exciting for us," said Joe Jeffries, CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware. “The new store will allow us to deepen our relationship with customers in North Carolina.”
An update on Macy's Backstage
Earlier this spring, Macy's announced that it would open Macy's Backstage, an outlet store, within its larger store in Crabtree Valley Mall. Here's an update: The opening, originally scheduled for June 2, has moved to June 16.
The new outlet store will have about 16,300 square feet of dedicated retail space and will live on the first level inside the full-line Macy’s.
U-Haul expands area locations
Parents needing a U-Haul to cart their kid to college in August now have more rental outlets to choose from.
The moving company has signed dealership deals with:
▪ Regency Furniture at 3914 Atlantic Ave. in Raleigh.
▪ George's, a barn and shed supplier at 101 N.C. 210 in Smithfield.
▪ Ye Old Gravely, a tractor and gardening business at 231 S. Churton St. in Hillsborough.
All dealers offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes. To learn more, go to uhaul.com/locations.
