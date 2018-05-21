From airlines to pizza parlors, EU businesses adopt data law

In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 photo, Lisa Meyer blow drys the hair of a client at her Hair and Beauty shop in London. Meyer’s hair salon is a cozy place where her mother serves homemade macaroons, children climb on chairs and customers chat above the whirr of hairdryers. Most of the time Meyer is focused on hairstyles, color trends and keeping up with appointments. But now she's worried about how the European Union's new data protection law will affect her business as she contacts customers to seek permission to store their details on her computer. Frank Augstein AP Photo