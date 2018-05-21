Construction begins on Wegmans in Cary. Here's what else is coming with it.

Construction has started on a Wegmans grocery store off Davis Drive in Cary, after a New York-based developer finalized its purchase of more than 35 acres in the western part of the town.
Leyland Alliance of Tuxedo Park, N.Y., ended up paying $6.6 million for the property, which will become a Wegmans-anchored shopping center called Twin Lakes Center. The property will also have age-restricted housing built on it for residents 55 years and up, said Leyland principal Jason Hess.
The Davis Drive Wegmans will likely be finished sometime in 2019. It’s the second Wegmans location in the Triangle to begin construction this year, along with one on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.
Wegmans has steadily been expanding southward from its home base in New York in recent years. The grocer currently has a total of four locations planned for the Triangle, with the other two set for Chapel Hill and another one in Cary.
This will be the second Wegmans that Leyland Alliance has helped the company build, having developed a location for the grocer in Columbia, Md.
The Wegmans will have around 100,000 square feet and the shopping center will also have a number of other tenants. Hess said those tenants will likely include a frozen custard company called Andy’s Frozen Custard, a yet-to-be-named bank and other retailers.
The construction of the senior-living apartments is still awaiting site-plan approval, but the plans call for 90 units, Hess said. The developer of the apartments will be Greystar Development, he added.
Prices for the apartments haven't been decided yet.
