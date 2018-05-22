Fiji finds 4 not guilty of sedition in media freedom case

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2013 file photo, Fiji Times newspaper editor Fred Wesley stands in the newsroom in Suva, Fiji. A judge in Fiji found an opinion writer and three newspaper executives not guilty of sedition on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in a ruling that many consider a victory for press freedom in the South Pacific nation. Judge Thushara Rajasinghe ruled that prosecutors failed to prove an opinion piece had promoted feelings of ill will and hostility between Muslims and non-Muslims in Fiji. The piece ran in a small indigenous-language newspaper published by The Fiji Times. The men were each facing up to seven years in prison if found guilty. The judge also found Fiji Times Limited not guilty. Nick Perry, File AP Photo