FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif. NFL owners have approved a new policy aimed at addressing the firestorm over national anthem protests, permitting players to stay in the locker room during the "The Star-Spangled Banner" but requiring them to stand if they come to the field. The decision was announced Wednesday, May 23, 2018, by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the league's spring meeting in Atlanta. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo
Business

What's next? NFL sparks new questions with anthem policy

By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer

May 24, 2018 02:15 AM

ATLANTA

The NFL has muddled a divisive issue even more by announcing that players will be required to stand for the national anthem if they're on the field before games.

The league's new policy has stirred up defenders of free speech, prompted a couple of owners to quickly backtrack and raised all sorts of potential questions heading into next season.

Players have the option of staying in the locker room if they want to carry on the Colin Kaepernick-inspired campaign against police brutality and social injustice. Commissioner Roger Goodell calls it a compromise that respected the wishes of everyone, from those who consider "The Star-Spangled Banner" a sacred part of the American experience to those who believe the right to protest during the anthem is also in the best tradition of a free but imperfect society.

Yet, it was clear to everyone that the owners wanted to quell a firestorm by moving any further protests away from the public eye.

