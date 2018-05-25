Fed Chair Powell stresses importance of an independent Fed

FILE- In this April 6, 2018, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell listens as he tours mHUB during a visit to Chicago. Powell said the Fed’s independence from political pressure plays a key role in enabling the central bank to fight inflation, stabilize the economy, and regulate the financial system. His remarks Friday, May 25 come after Kevin Warsh, a former Fed official who President Donald Trump interviewed for the chairman post, said in an interview with Politico that Trump did not appear to view the Fed as an independent body. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo