For CEOs, $11.7 million a year is just middle of the pack

This photo combination shows the five highest-paid CEOs at big U.S. companies for 2017, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. From left: Hock E. Tan, Broadcom, $103.2 million; Leslie Moonves, CBS, $68.4 million; W. Nicholas Howley, TransDigm, $61 million; Jeffrey Bewkes, Time Warner, $49 million; and Stephen Kaufer, TripAdvisor, $43.2 million. (AP Photo)