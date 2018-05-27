Vacant for decades, Detroit's train station may get new life

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, guests attend Detroit Homecoming IV at Detroit's most iconic structure, the Michigan Central train station, which opened its doors for the first time since the 1980s. People living and working near the station are excited that the Ford Motor Co. is considering buying the massive old building, which has sat vacant for 30 years. Ford board member Edsel B. Ford II has said the company was in talks with the train station’s owner about buying it, but some won’t believe it until they see Ford move into the 105-year-old building. The Ann Arbor News via AP, File Tanya Moutzalias