Epic Games faces copyright lawsuit over its hit 'Fortnite'

Epic Games is facing a lawsuit in South Korea that alleges its current hit game, "Fortnite," infringes on the copyright of a leading competitor.
The Korean Times reports that the PUBG Corp., developers of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," targeted the Korean subsidiary of Cary-based Epic, and is seeking an injunction from the Seoul Central District Court. It quoted an anonymous PUBG official saying that the case has been pending since January.
The Korean-based publisher of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," Bluehole Inc., first hinted at litigation last September when a Bluehole vice president said the company was "concerned that "Fortnite" may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known."
Both games are third-person shooters that feature the so-called "battle royale" play mode that pits a large number of players against each other in a contest won by the last person or team standing.
They are also built on the same underlying software framework, Epic's Unreal Engine 4, which provides the beneath-the-hood code that game developers flesh out with their own art and game logic.
"Fortnite" and "PlayersUnknown's Battlegrounds" differ in artistic style, with Epic's game having more of a fantasy look and PUBG's a grittier, more "realistic" one like such traditional first-person shooter games as "Battlefield" and "Call of Duty."
PUBG and Fortnite are both hits, with "PUBG" hitting the market first in March 2017. "Fortnite" debuted three months later, but had been in development for much longer. Epic added the battle royale mode to its game in September.
"Fortnite" quickly surpassed "PUBG" in popularity and revenue.
The reasons for that are complex. "PUBG" players have complained often about frame-rate problems and slowdowns, a critical flaw in shooter games that depend on an avatar's fast and fluid motion. The artwork in "Fortnite" may appeal more to kids, and Epic's game is also "cross platform," meaning players on PC, Mac, game consoles and mobile devices can play against each other.
The Korean Times article noted that Epic was working with a South Korean company called Neowiz to place "Fortnite" in the country's popular gaming cafes.
It was not clear whether the lawsuit is specifically trying to block that move. Bluehole officials have complained that beyond the similarity between the two games, Epic "references PUBG in the promotion of Fortnite."
Comment from Epic Games was not immediately forthcoming on Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
Comments