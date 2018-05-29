Latest: Starbucks starts closing for anti-bias training

People walk along 18th Street past a closed Starbucks Coffee shop, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Philadelphia. After the arrests of two black men, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, at this location, Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide on Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training, the next of many steps the company is taking to try to restore its tarnished image as a hangout where all are welcome. Matt Slocum AP Photo