AP names 2 top managers in US Central region

This combination of photos shows Associated Press editors Sarah Rafi, left, and Delano Massey. Rafi, currently the deputy editor for the U.S. Central Region, has been named the region's deputy director of newsgathering, and Massey, currently the AP's news editor in Ohio, will be the region's deputy director of storytelling. Both will be based in Chicago. The appointments are part of a move by the Associated Press to integrate news operations across media formats in 14 states stretching from Texas to the upper Midwest. M. Spencer Green and Kellen Dargle, WKYT via AP AP Photo