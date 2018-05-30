The Latest: Judge orders privilege search to end by June 15

Michael Cohen arrives to court in New York, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Cohen, his personal attorney, appear again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about attorney client privilege and records seized from Cohen by the FBI. Among the issues to be discussed: Whether Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn actress, Stormy Daniels, will get a formal role in the case. Seth Wenig AP Photo