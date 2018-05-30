Crisis reveals Italian president as defender of Europe

In this May 22, 2018 photo, Italian President Sergio Mattarella greets children on the of the setting sail of the Nave della Legalita' (Ship of Legality), seen in the background with banners of prosecutors murdered by the mafia Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, at the port of Civitavecchia, Italy, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Italy's president, who is wielding key power in a political crisis, was a professor thrust into public life when the Mafia slayed his brother. Officially guarantor of the Italian constitution, President Sergio Mattarella has shown how the head-of-stae role has evolved to embrace protecting Italy's place in Europe. ANSA via AP Quirinale Presidential Press office