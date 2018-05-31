Sears is closing another 72 stores

Sears, which has seven stores in the Triangle, announced Thursday that it would close another 72 stores, as it continues to struggle with plunging sales.
The Indiana-based retailer had previously announced that 166 stores would close this year. The department store chain was once the largest in the country.
The company did not immediately reveal which stores would close but said a list would be made public by mid-day.
Earlier this month, Business Insider reported that it had learned the retailer planned to close 40 more stores this summer, and identified two in North Carolina as on the list: at Independence Mall in Wilmington and at the Asheville Mall. Sears did not confirm Business Insider's information, which the publication said was based on information from multiple Sears employees and local news reports.
The company's announcement came as it revealed more losses in its first quarter earnings report. The retailer showed a $424 million loss or $3.393 a share. Revenue fell more than 30 percent to $2.89 billion. Much of that decline was due to previous store closings. In a statement, the company announced it had identified 100 non-profitable stores, and that 72 would close in the near future.
Sears is also exploring the sale of its Kenmore brand. It has already sold its Craftsman tool line.
In the Triangle, Sears stores and automotive centers anchor Crabtree Valley Mall and Triangle Town Center in Raleigh, and the Streets of Southpoint and Northgate Mall in Durham. It also has showrooms in Apex and Knightdale and an outlet store in Garner.
Earlier this year, Sears sold its Crabtree Valley Mall property back to the mall for nearly $20 million, but signed a leaseback agreement.
Comments