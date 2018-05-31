British pro-Brexit campaigner applies for French residency

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 1986 file photo Britain's Finance Minister Nigel Lawson pauses at the annual conference of the Conservative Party in Bournemouth, England. A leading campaigner for Britain's exit from the European Union has been accused of hypocrisy after applying for permanent residency in France. Former U.K. Treasury chief Nigel Lawson told newspaper The Connexion that he is applying for a permanent residency card, known as a carte de sejour. John Redman, File AP Photo