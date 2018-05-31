Florida officials make few changes for upcoming storm season

FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a dizzying array of fixes following the devastation of last year’s hurricanes. But heading into Friday, June 1, 2018, start of a new storm season, the state has enacted only a few changes. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo