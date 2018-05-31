Man acquitted for destroying 2nd Ten Commandments monument

FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, a Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., is blocked off after a man crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately funded monument was installed on the Capitol grounds. Michael Tate Reed, the man accused of destroying the monument, was acquitted of a felony charge, Thursday, May 31, 2018, by a judge who cited evidence of a mental disease or defect. A replacement monument now stands in its place, protected by four concrete posts. Jill Zeman Bleed, File AP Photo