A beloved landmark is gone from Hillsborough Street. But maybe not for long.

One of Raleigh's most beloved landmarks left its perch on Hillsborough Street Thursday: the yellow bulldozer sign that stood and growled for decades at the city's western edge.

The prominent tractor sign came down as crews demolished the red-brick N.C. Equipment Co. building to make way for student housing. The Atlanta-based developer has pledged to save and restore it but details for its future remain uncertain.

The tractor business that the bulldozer advertised had long ago departed Hillsborough Street but the sign endured over the headquarters for Lulu, an online bookseller that has also relocated. Though the bulldozer no longer followed sign laws, the city granted it an affectionate exception.

The 1936 building and its iconic sign once signaled visitors coming from the west that they had arrived in Raleigh. Neighbors lamented its removal Thursday, even if is temporary.

A historic photograph of the bulldozer sign at N.C. Equipment Co., which once marked Raleigh's western edge.

"It should be on Hillsborough," said Ted Stevenson, a longtime resident nearby. "That's what we're hoping. I've lived here since 1948, and at one time it had lights that went around.

"I once 'gave' it to my daughter. She was fidgety in the car and I told her she could have it."

As of last September, the developer planned to replace the lights and put the tractor on its new facade. Officials at Georgia-based Landmark Properties could not be reached for details Thursday.

But the sign had garnered ardent support online, sincere though at least somewhat in jest, as shown in a semi-fictional campaign from ITBInsider.com.

ITBlake the intern's protest was successful. While the old NC Equipment Co. building on Hillsborough Street will still be demolished, the developer says they'll keep the tractor sign. #savethesign https://t.co/zYeNB7bzdy pic.twitter.com/stBZaLAxxb — ITB Insider™ (@ITBInsider) May 23, 2018

Whatever happens to the sign, Stevenson warns decision-makers must answer to his daughter, now 52.

"It no longer belongs to anyone but her," he joked. "I told her, 'If you can get it in your trunk, you can have it.'"