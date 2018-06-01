Petrobras CEO resigns, raising questions over Brazil economy

FILE - In this June 1, 2016 file photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer, left, greets Pedro Parente, the then newly named president of state oil company Petrobras, during a swearing-in ceremony, at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Parente resigned on Friday, June 1, 2018, the latest fallout from a crippling truckers' strike over fuel prices. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo