No foul play in death of woman missing from care facility

In this photo taken Thursday, May 31, 2018 is a power plant building on the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital campus where a woman was found dead in a stairwell in San Francisco. Officials say foul play is not suspected in the death of an elderly woman whose body was found in a stairwell at a power plant near a San Francisco hospital 11 days after she was reported missing. San Francisco Department of Public Health spokeswoman Rachael Kagan said Friday, June 1, 2018, the cause of Ruby Andersen's death has not been determined. Eric Risberg AP Photo