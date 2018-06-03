China warns US trade deals off if tariffs go ahead

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, second from left, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, arrive to attend a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Sunday, June 3, 2018. U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross is in Beijing for talks on China's promise to buy more American goods after Washington ratcheted up tensions with a new threat of tariff hikes on Chinese high-tech exports. Andy Wong, Pool AP Photo