In key governor's races, Democrats split on education

FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats running for governor in two states this year. In California, supporters of charter schools and other "reform" initiatives have given more than $20 million to former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa's bid, while in Colorado Democrats are similarly divided between a more traditional candidate backed by teachers unions and two others who've pushed school innovations. But the split has been overwhelmed by other red-meat Democratic issues like guns and Trump. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo