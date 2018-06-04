Lawsuit filed in woman's death in Texas hotel during Harvey

This undated photo provided by the family of Renick shows Jill Renick. The family of Renick, whose body was found 11 days after she made a frantic cellphone call from a Houston hotel elevator as floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey rushed in, has filed a lawsuit saying the hotel did not properly plan for such flooding. The civil lawsuit filed Monday, June 4, 2018, in district court in Dallas against Omni Hotels and Resorts and others reveals new details of what happened in the moments leading up to Jill Renick’s drowning. (Courtesy of the Renick family via AP)