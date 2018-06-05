South Dakota philanthropist gives $100 million to nonprofit

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks at P.S. 282 to celebrate over 200,000 students served by the Sanford Harmony program in the New York metro area in Brooklyn, N.Y. Sanford said Tuesday, June 5, 2018, he is donating $100 million to the National University System, a nonprofit that focuses on education and philanthropy initiatives. The donation by Sanford is the largest in the nonprofit's history and comes a year after Sanford gave $28 million to the network, which supports students looking for alternative ways to learn. AP Images for Long Island University and National University System, File Amy Sussman