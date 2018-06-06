Dad takes Japan Inc. to court alleging paternity harassment

In this Monday, June 4, 2018, photo, Glen Wood, a Canadian who has lived in Japan for 30 years, plays with his son at a Tokyo park. Wood is fighting a courtroom battle in Japan over what he alleges is paternity harassment. He says major brokerage Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley demoted him and then dismissed him after he took time off to be with his prematurely born newborn son. Although Japan guarantees up to 12 months of paid parental leave, only 3 percent of men exercise that right. Yuri Kageyama AP Photo