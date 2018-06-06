In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018, Rabbi Arie Zeev Raskin, the leader of Cyprus' 3,500-strong Jewish community, holds a rare 110 year-old Torah scroll that comes from Bohemia in what is now the western-most pat of the Czech Republic, at a synagogue inside Cyprus' Jewish Community Center in the town of Larnaca. The scrolls will be put on display in a new museum on the eastern Mediterranean island-nation that its founders envision as a bridge-builder to the Arab world and beyond, a place where visitors who may never set foot in Israel can learn about the Jewish faith, the Holocaust and the tumultuous beginnings of the Jewish state.
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018, Rabbi Arie Zeev Raskin, the leader of Cyprus' 3,500-strong Jewish community, holds a rare 110 year-old Torah scroll that comes from Bohemia in what is now the western-most pat of the Czech Republic, at a synagogue inside Cyprus' Jewish Community Center in the town of Larnaca. The scrolls will be put on display in a new museum on the eastern Mediterranean island-nation that its founders envision as a bridge-builder to the Arab world and beyond, a place where visitors who may never set foot in Israel can learn about the Jewish faith, the Holocaust and the tumultuous beginnings of the Jewish state. Petros Karadjias AP Photo

Jewish museum in Cyprus aims to build bridges to Arab world

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press

June 06, 2018 04:58 AM

LARNACA, Cyprus

A new Jewish museum in Cyprus aims to be a bridge-builder to the Arab world and beyond, a place where visitors who may never set foot in Israel can learn about the Jewish faith, the Holocaust and the tumultuous beginnings of the Jewish state.

Items going on display in the seven-story structure in Larnaca will include some of more than 100 Torah scrolls — Judaism's holiest book — that Russian authorities discovered in the Nazis' possession and which for decades were kept at a military installation 450 kilometers (280 miles) east of Moscow.

A key selling point for the eastern Mediterranean island nation as the venue for the museum is its proximity to the Middle East. It plans to open in May 2019.

