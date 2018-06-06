Voulez-vous un souvenir? French presidency launches brand

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2008 file photo, visitors look at a military vehicle displayed in front of the Elysee Palace, in Paris. The French presidency announced Wednesday, June 6, 2018 that it has registered its brand’s name and seeks bids for a licensing partnership to sell its own branded mugs, pens and other souvenirs to help finance renovations in the 18th century Elysee palace. Thibault Camus, files AP Photo