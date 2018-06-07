Hawaii volcano gives experts clues to boost science

FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combination of earthquakes shaking the ground, steam-driven explosions at the top, and lava flowing into a new area some 12 miles (20 kilometers) from the summit represents a departure from its behavior in recent decades. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)