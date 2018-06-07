Zimbabwe opposition pledges $100B economy if it wins vote

A sign language anchor, right, gestures as Zimbabwe's opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa delivers his speech, during the launch of the party's election manifesto in Harare, Thursday, June, 7, 2018. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party says it will create a $100 billion economy within a decade and improve ties with Israel if it wins July 30 elections. The MDC-T, which has re-energized under 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, launched its election manifesto Thursday. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo