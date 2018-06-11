Corps to wrap up Dakota Access pipeline work in 2 months

In this photo taken Oct. 5, 2016, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers within the next two months expects to wrap up an environmental study of the oil pipeline after recently meeting with four American Indian tribes battling the pipeline in court. The tribe leading the lawsuit still feels it hasn't had a meaningful role in the study, and Standing Rock Sioux attorney Jan Hasselman said Monday, June 11, 2018, that "the tribe is not giving up this fight" two years after the suit was filed and a year after oil began flowing. The Bismarck Tribune via AP Tom Stromme