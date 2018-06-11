Report: rising homicide rates in Brazil hurting economy

FILE - In this March 31, 2017 file photo, the body of a teenage boy lies on the sidewalk, only a few kilometers from the school where a 13-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet a day earlier during a shootout between police and alleged drug traffickers, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Rising homicide rates in Latin America's biggest nation are having a negative impact on its production capacity and leading to skyrocketing public security costs, according to a report authored by Rio de Janeiro think tank Igarape and the Brazilian government that was released Monday, June 11, 2018. Leo Correa, File AP Photo