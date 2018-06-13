Uruguay struggling to meet demand for legal marijuana

In this June 6, 2018 photo, a marijuana plant grows at El Piso cannabis club in Montevideo, Uruguay. Marijuana went on sale in just over a dozen pharmacies in Uruguay last year under a 2013 law that made it the first nation to legalize a pot market covering the entire chain from plants to purchase, however the government has failed to meet rising demand for legal marijuana and is now urgently studying now to boost production to undercut drug traffickers who continue to control the black market. Matilde Campodonico AP Photo