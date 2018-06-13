Send in the goats: Portugal goes low-tech to beat wildfires

In this picture taken June 5 2018, a goat eats under the trees in Moita da Guerra, on the hills of southern Portugal's Algarve region. The Portuguese government is hiring dozens of goat herds nationwide as part of its race against the clock to guard the country against a repeat of last year's catastrophic wildfires. That includes using goats to try and clean up as much woodland as possible before temperatures rise and the land becomes a tinder box. Armando Franca AP Photo