American detained in Vietnam after joining protests

In this photo taken on Tuesday June 12, 2018, a motorist looks at charred vehicles burned by protesters at a fire and police station in the south central province of Binh Thuan, Vietnam. Vietnamese protesters clashed with police on Sunday and Monday in the province to protest over a proposed law on special economic zones they fear will be dominated by Chinese investors. The National Assembly on Monday voted to put on hold the legislation for several months. State media reported that police in the south central province of Binh Thuan on Sunday night used tear gas and water cannons but failed to prevent protesters from entering a government building they later vandalized. (AP Photo)