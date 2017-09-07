Flooding occurs in NC an average every 7.6 days. Here’s what the state needs to do.

More Videos 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma Pause 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 2:33 Hurricane Irma update: Governor says NC will feel 'significant impact' 0:18 Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 9:14 Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma 3:48 St. Maarten devastated by Hurricane Irma 1:36 NC should 'be ready for heavy rain and inland flooding,' says weather service 1:40 Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma 0:30 Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire near Portland Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath Watch dramatic drone video capturing the aftermath of flooding from Hurricane Matthew and the impact on eastern North Carolina. Watch dramatic drone video capturing the aftermath of flooding from Hurricane Matthew and the impact on eastern North Carolina. Nelson Aerial Productions

