It would be a really good idea to get a flu shot this year

More Videos 1:52 NC mega health care partnership by the numbers Pause 1:44 Daddy Bob’s Barbeque food truck serves pork barbecue that’s a hybrid of Eastern and Western North Carolina styles 0:43 NC Republicans cheer early returns on election night 1:12 Duke's Daniel Jones on interceptions 0:43 Raleigh hosting construction job fair 1:43 New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning 1:16 Tensions flare at checkpoint as Florida Keys residents try to return home 1:53 Number of dead increases at Florida nursing home without air conditioning 0:59 Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion' 2:12 Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention