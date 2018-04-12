What will health care look like in the coming decade?

UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper tells how he sees health care changing.
Chris Seward
UNC Health Care willing to work with others

Health Care

UNC Health Care willing to work with others

UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper said that his organization would be willing to work with Atrium Health or other groups to help meet the needs of North Carolina patients in the future. UNC Health and Atrium tried and failed to merge recently.

UNC Rex opens new heart center

Health Care

UNC Rex opens new heart center

VIDEO: UNC Rex Health Care is opening a $235 million heart hospital in Raleigh, the North Carolina Heart & Vascular Hospital. The eight-story, 306,000 square foot facility has 114 patient rooms where 50 heart and vascular specialists will do heart