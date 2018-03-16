'We're not day traders in hospitals,' says UNC Health Care CEO

UNC Health Care is willing to allow more local control to other hospitals it has under its umbrella, says CEO Dr. William Roper.
Chris Seward
UNC Health Care willing to work with others

Health Care

UNC Health Care willing to work with others

UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper said that his organization would be willing to work with Atrium Health or other groups to help meet the needs of North Carolina patients in the future. UNC Health and Atrium tried and failed to merge recently.

UNC Rex opens new heart center

Health Care

UNC Rex opens new heart center

VIDEO: UNC Rex Health Care is opening a $235 million heart hospital in Raleigh, the North Carolina Heart & Vascular Hospital. The eight-story, 306,000 square foot facility has 114 patient rooms where 50 heart and vascular specialists will do heart

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current

Local

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the ri