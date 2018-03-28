Can your cellphone give you cancer? Scientists meeting today will provide the answer.

A national science panel meeting in Research Triangle Park will decide Wednesday whether a $25-million rodent experiment conducted for the U.S. Food & Drug Administration conclusively links cellphone radio-frequency radiation to cancer.
The scientists are wrapping up a three-day session at the RTP campus of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, where they are reviewing the draft study issued in February. They plan to issue a definitive interpretation of the study's conclusions on the safety of cellphone technology for people who spend hours a day on their devices.
The study was undertaken by the National Toxicology Program as the first major independent U.S. research on an increasingly contentious technology issue, and was to serve as a basis for federal agencies to update safety recommendations and policy changes. But the draft results were deemed weak by the FDA and the American Cancer Society last month, and Wednesday's final determinations are not likely to quell the debate on the safety of the world's most widely-used electronic device.
The telecommunications industry has long insisted their digital devices are harmless, while some public health activists claim that long exposure to radio-frequency waves cause biological damage to humans. The proceedings of the peer review committee were widely attended this week by scientists and activists from all over the country. Some advocates of cellphone safety risk could be seen carrying older flip-phones and wearing headsets to limit their exposure.
The long-anticipated rodent study was commissioned by the FDA in 1999 and carried out for two years in subterranean chambers, where 3,000 mice and rats were bombarded nine hours a day with microwaves similar to those emitted by cellphones. The rodents were exposed to emissions that were equal to or stronger than the highest level permitted today.
The researchers found that prolonged exposure resulted in tumors in heart tissue of male rats. But female rats and mice did not develop cancerous growths. Rats and mice developed tumors in other organs, such as the brain, liver and pancreas, but it was unclear if the tumors were related to cellphone emissions. Scientists also found that some rats and mice experienced damage to their DNA, the genetic instructional code that guides the development of all organisms, an effect that had hitherto been considered impossible from cellphone emission exposure.
On Tuesday, the scientific peer-review panel voted to uphold the findings in the mice study, which found no cancer link.
The rat study vote on Wednesday is highly anticipated because the male rats were the only subjects in the experiment to develop tumors linked, however tenuously, to the radio-frequency blasts.
Radio-frequency exposure limits are set by the Federal Communications Commission, but the agency relies on federal health agencies for scientific guidance on setting the limits.
