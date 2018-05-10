Emotional and financial support for a family on their journey with childhood cancer
On a Sunday evening, the congregation of Bay Leaf Baptist Church gathered for a special 'Night of Encouragement' for the Neill family, four months into their journey of treating their five-year-old Avery's inoperable brain stem tumor, known as DIPG.
Data from Blue Cross Blue Shield and N.C. Department of Health and Human Service shows thousands of doctors are over-prescribing opioids in violation of a new state law that limits prescriptions for first-time patients.
More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.
The Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based nonprofit, put together this explainer on how they grade hospitals and what you can do. Two Triangle hospitals saw their grades drop from A to C when the latest ratings came out on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Congress and state regulators having cleared the way, surgeons at Duke University recently performed North Carolina's first transplant of an organ from an HIV-positive donor into an HIV-positive recipient.
UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper discusses some of the things he learned during a recent failed attempt to merge with Atrium Health as he speaks during an interview in Chapel Hill, NC, on March 14, 2018.
UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper said that his organization would be willing to work with Atrium Health or other groups to help meet the needs of North Carolina patients in the future. UNC Health and Atrium tried and failed to merge recently.
UNC Rex Healthcare introduced a new holding area for emergency mental health patients on Dec. 12, 2017. It gets psychiatric patients out of the regular emergency room into a quiet area as they wait, sometime for days, for a bed to open in an appro
Biomedical engineers at Duke have created a fully functioning artificial human heart muscle large enough to patch over damage typically seen in patients who have suffered a heart attack. The advance takes a major step toward the end goal of repair