The best places in NC for young families to live? They’re spread across the state.

Looking to relocate your young family to North Carolina, or are you moving to another region within the state?
A recent study by the personal-finance website NerdWallet offers some guidance on what may be your best options for a new place to live. The top-25 spots identified in the study range from the mountains to the coast, but mostly surround the state’s major metropolitan areas.
Charlotte suburbs and nearby areas accounted for four of the top five locations. In order, they are Waxhaw, Stallings, Harrisburg and Wesley Chapel. Raleigh suburbs Morrisville and Holly Springs claimed the No. 5 and No. 6 spots, respectively.
The study included 145 locations in North Carolina and was based on four main factors using census data: affordable living, quality schools, good income opportunities and how positive the environment is for children.
Fletcher, a suburb of Asheville, ranked No. 7 and the Greensboro-area town of Summerfield came in at No. 8, making them the only places in the top-10 not located outside Raleigh or Charlotte.
The Johnston County town of Clayton ranked 15th, with a highlighted median home value of $157,900.
Wake County had three other towns make the list: Apex (No. 17), Rolesville (18) and Wake Forest (20).
Greenville suburb Winterville was listed at No. 21, and Wilmington suburb Silver Lake came in at No. 25.
