The 4,000 home Wendell Falls community in eastern Wake county is back on track and building with the first residents already moved in to their new homes as of August 19, 2015. The project stalled and filed for bankruptcy during the recent economic downturn, but under a new owner the 1,115 acre site is building and selling homes. The community is south of Highway 264 bypass just west of Wendell, NC. Video by Harry Lynch, hlynch@newsobserver.com