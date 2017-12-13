Vogue Magazine ranks Raleigh one of the top 3 best places to buy a home in 2018

If you’re looking to buy a home, it’s all about midsize cities in the South and Midwest, according to Vogue Magazine.
Vogue and real estate website Trulia named Raleigh one of the three best places to purchase a home in 2018. Metrics used for the rating included job growth, vacancy rates, affordability, percentage of population under 35 and more.
Raleigh was topped only by Grand Rapids, Mich. and Nashville, Tenn. No other North Carolina cities made the list.
In the Vogue piece by Christina Pérez, Raleigh is listed with a median home sale price of $250,000.
The Vogue piece, however, misidentifies the Sarah P. Duke Gardens as being located in Raleigh, when the gardens actually are at Duke University in Durham – about 30 minutes from downtown Raleigh.
“If everyone you know seems to be moving to Raleigh, there’s a reason: North Carolina’s capital is often listed as one of the best places in the U.S. to live and, thanks to a booming tech industry, boasts one of the best employment markets in the country. The influx of jobs and money means the city has become pretty vibrant over the last few years — and some say the culinary scene is one of the most underrated in the country. That’s thanks in part, no doubt, to 2014 James Beard Award–winner Ashley Christensen, who owns six highly acclaimed local restaurants (including Death & Taxes, Beasley’s Chicken and Honey, and Poole’s). Foodies will also love the 30,000-square-foot State Farmers’ Market, which sells produce, meats, cheese and specialty items from local growers and makers. To soak up the city’s balmy southeast weather, take a stroll through Duke Gardens. With 55 acres of specialty gardens — including a moss garden, peony garden and carnivorous plant garden — it’s no wonder locals consider it one of the city’s gems.”
The top 10, in order were: Grand Rapids, Mich.; Nashville, Tenn.; Raleigh; El Paso, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; Fort Worth, Texas; Austin, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Madison, Wis.; and Cincinnati, Ohio.
