Video: Hargett Place is just one of several new high-end, luxury townhomes coming to downtown Raleigh. A property representative shows some of the features of the units.
Video: Hargett Place is just one of several new high-end, luxury townhomes coming to downtown Raleigh. A property representative shows some of the features of the units. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Real Estate News

How much space can you get in Raleigh and Charlotte for $1,500 a month?

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

March 06, 2018 02:52 PM

RALEIGH

If you’re a renter, you could get a decent bang for your buck in Raleigh, at least compared with the country’s largest cities.

In Raleigh proper, the average price per square foot is $1.02, meaning that $1,500 will get you 1,470 square feet, according to a study by apartment rental website Apartment List.

In the Raleigh metro overall, the average price per square foot is $0.92, meaning that $1,500 will get you 1,630 square feet.

For comparison, San Francisco is the most expensive of the nation’s largest cities at $4.40 per square foot – so the average $1,500 apartment there is only 340 square feet.

In New York, you’d get about 10 square feet more for the same price.

Cary does a bit better than Raleigh, with $1,500 getting you about 1,580 square feet.

Charlotte is next, with 1,430 square feet for the same price.

Durham is a bit more expensive with 1,380 square feet costing $1,500, while in Chapel Hill, the same price per month gets you about 110 fewer square feet.

Screen Shot 2018-03-06 at 2.14.51 PM
Apartment List

If you’re looking to locate in the Triangle, especially around Raleigh, the suburbs might be a better deal.

Garner gets you 1,830 square feet for $1,500. Knightdale gets you a little less – 1,780 square feet. Apex is close at just 50 fewer square feet.

Clayton – just across the Wake County border in Johnston County – has the best deal at 1,930 square feet for $1,500.

In North Carolina overall, $1,500 gets you about 1,680 square feet – meaning Raleigh is just above state average for rent prices, and Charlotte is higher. North Carolina’s average cost per square foot is about $0.89.

Neighbors to the north and south, South Carolina and Virginia, are both more expensive. Virginia has an average of $1.39 per square foot while South Carolina is about $1.02.

For more information, go to www.apartmentlist.com/rentonomics/where-do-renters-get-the-most-for-their-money.

