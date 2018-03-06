How much space can you get in Raleigh and Charlotte for $1,500 a month?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 925 An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds Pause 105 Tour the most expensive house for sale in NC 63 Downtown Raleigh: Luxury living in upscale townhomes arrives 131 Luxury townhomes come to downtown Raleigh 94 Sir Walter under contract to be sold 83 McNeill Pointe development planned for Wake Forest Road area 40 New hotel nears completion in downtown Raleigh 100 Tir Na nOg says goodbye 93 BBQ Proper shows off award-winning pitmaster’s smoky craft 83 ACC mascots visit Wall Street Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video: Hargett Place is just one of several new high-end, luxury townhomes coming to downtown Raleigh. A property representative shows some of the features of the units. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Video: Hargett Place is just one of several new high-end, luxury townhomes coming to downtown Raleigh. A property representative shows some of the features of the units. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com