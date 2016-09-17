Local
Miracle League of the Triangle celebrates 10 years
VIDEO: Families with special needs kids to young adults celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Miracle League of the Triangle baseball Saturday, September 17, 2016 on the Andy Foundation Field at Adams Elementary School in Cary, NC. Baseball games are played by kids with their buddies, coaches and family members on a specially built baseball field that can accommodate walkers, wheelchairs, and players whose mobility is challenged as well as those with cognitive impairments.Harry Lynch The News and Observer