Miracle League of the Triangle celebrates 10 years

VIDEO: Families with special needs kids to young adults celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Miracle League of the Triangle baseball Saturday, September 17, 2016 on the Andy Foundation Field at Adams Elementary School in Cary, NC. Baseball games are played by kids with their buddies, coaches and family members on a specially built baseball field that can accommodate walkers, wheelchairs, and players whose mobility is challenged as well as those with cognitive impairments.
Harry Lynch The News and Observer

Robbery victim recalls ordeal; seeks public's help in finding suspect

Video: Crime victim Banancio Aguilar-Zavala tells how he and his wife Natalia Valle-Herrera were robbed at gunpoint at their apartment on Calumet Dr. in east Raleigh a few weeks ago as he meets with reporters on Sept. 15, 2016. His wife was shot and was hit in the spine. She is still in the hospital. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Kidney failure doesn't stop wedding for patient at Duke University Hospital

VIDEO: Heidi Fisk has been ill for 6 years with kidney failure due to a condition called IgA nephropathy. She has twice planned a September wedding to Jerremie Duncan, her boyfriend of 7 years, only to be hospitalized from complications of her condition. Having been in the hospital for almost a year, nurses on her floor decided to volunteer time, money and supplies to make the Danville, Va woman's dream come true.

