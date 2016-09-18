2 Clinton College students, child killed after bus carrying football players from Rock Hill crashes in N.C.

Clinton College officials are “devastated” by the Saturday bus crash in North Carolina where two of their students were among four people with area ties who died and more than 40 were injured.
A 10-year-old boy from Rock Hill and the bus driver, who is from Chester, also died, police said.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Hamlet, N.C., according to the State Highway Patrol. A 1993 charter bus was traveling east on the U.S. 74 bypass when the front left tire blew, causing the bus to travel out of control and into the median, troopers say. The bus struck a median guardrail before sideswiping a concrete bridge column.
Killed in the crash were the driver, 43-year-old Brian Andre Kirkpatrick of Chester; Clinton College students Devonte Gibson, 21, of Rock Hill and Teto Hamilton, 19, of Pahokee, Fla; and 10-year-old Darice Hicks of Rock Hill.
Gibson and Hamilton were both Clinton College students, said Elaine Copeland, president of the school.
“We as a school community are devastated,” Copeland said.
Gibson played his high school football at Northwestern years ago and was “a great kid,” said William Cureton, a Northwestern assistant.
“So many people in Rock Hill are just heartbroken over the news of these deaths and all those injured,” Cureton said. “We as a community are in mourning, and we all need to do whatever we can do to help the families.”
Jimmy Wallace, head coach at Northwestern when Gibson played, described Gibson as a’ a fine young man.”
“This crash is a loss for this community,” Wallace said. “I am just heartbroken.”
Family members of the driver, Kirkpatrick, were gathered at his home in Chester on Sunday afternoon. His sister, Mieko Kirkpatrick, said he had been driving charter buses for several years.
“That’s what he loved doing,” she said. “He just loved going. He’d do for anybody.”
Kirkpatrick, 43, left behind a wife and two children, ages 14 and 17, his sister said. When he wasn’t driving buses, he liked working on cars and cooking, and was involved at Sandy River Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir.
“They’re maintaining,” Mieko Kirkpatrick said of the family. “They’re maintaining.”
It remains unclear who owns the bus. June Barnette of Rock Hill, owner of June’s Tours, said he sold the bus a couple of years ago to a group and knew Kirkpatrick from other functions where drivers would gather.
“The whole community of motor coach drivers, bus drivers – we are all broken-hearted,” Barnette said.
Hicks, the youngest fatality in Saturday’s crash, was a third grader at Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School, according to Mychal Frost, a Rock Hill School District spokesman.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hicks family and all other families impacted by this tragedy,” Frost said Sunday.
Forty-two other people were transported to area hospitals with injuries that ranged from minor to critical, troopers said. Although information on the other passengers remains unclear, Clinton officials believe about half of the 47 people on the bus were Clinton students.
“We talked to one student who is just traumatized by what happened,” Copeland said.
Rev. Maurice Harden of New Mount Olivet AME Zion Church near the campus, who is Clinton College campus chaplain, called what happened a “terrible tragedy. He said pastors and others from many AME Zion churches in both Carolinas, including all the way up to the bishops of the church, rushed to help the families and those affected Saturday and Sunday.
Harden asked for community-wide prayers.
“We will need your help, and your assistance,” Harden said. “This is a time when so many people are hurting, and what we all can do is pray for them, and also act for them in any way they need. We need the community to lift us all up through prayers.”
The bus was traveling from Rock Hill to Fayetteville, N.C., to participate in a scheduled football game Saturday night against the University of God’s Chosen, the Highway Patrol said.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the U.S. 74 bypass were closed nearly 10 hours after the crash.
Clinton College, a historical black college that transitioned from junior college to four-year school in 2013, is located on Crawford Road in Rock Hill and is home to about 200 students. The bus was carrying the Ramah Juco Academy football team that is comprised of players from several schools, Clinton officials confirmed.
The American Red Cross is sending grief counselors to the school today to assist any students or staff who are dealing with the aftermath of the crash. Clinton has already decided to cancel Monday classes as its staff and student body deal with the aftermath of the crash.
“Our hearts go out to all involved, and we remain ready to assist all those involved,” said Archinya Ingram, Clinton vice-president for business and finance.
Rob Copeland, Clinton vice president for student affairs, said the football team was not affiliated with the school, but had many students on it.
“We are here to help all our students and staff deal with this event,” Rob Copeland said. “We are helping students, but we all here are still totally in shock.”
Clinton’s top leaders will hold a cabinet meeting about the status of the incident, then address the student body in a student assembly Monday morning, Rob Copeland said.
Statement from Clinton College Vice-President Rob Copeland
“The Clinton College family is mourning the passing of two of our students in a tragic bus accident near Rockingham, N.C. 9/17/16. During the brief time that we have had these young men, they have become entrenched parts of the Clinton College family.
We appreciate the outpouring of support from our local community as well as nationally. Our biggest priority is to offer support to our traumatized student body, faculty, and staff. We ask to do that in private.
The local Rock Hill Red Cross will be here to aid the college 9/18/16. Classes will be canceled 9/19/16 for all students and counseling will be available at that time.
Please keep the families and friends of these two young people in your prayers and continue to pray for the college.
Sincerely,
Robert M. Copeland
Vice President for Student Affairs
Clinton College”
