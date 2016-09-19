Gas panic hits as North Carolina awaits pipeline repair

A pipeline leak triggered long lines, dry pumps and some good-old fashioned panic Monday as the Triangle waited for gasoline supply to be restored across the Southeast.
The shortages and ensuing higher prices for gasoline stemmed from the leak in Alabama, which operators from Colonial Pipeline rushed to repair. More than 252,000 gallons of gasoline had leaked before the rupture was discovered on Sept. 9.
AAA reports that the average price of a gallon in North Carolina on Monday morning was $2.16, up from last week’s average of $2.05. The national average is $2.20. If you think a station’s prices are too high, file a complaint at nando.com/gouging.
On Monday, Colonial announced that it was shipping “significant volumes” on a second pipeline and that supplies have been delivered or were on their way to retailers. Most stations that ran out of gas over the weekend should be receiving fuel Monday and Tuesday, according to the company.
Colonial is building a temporary pipeline that will bypass the leaking section. It has not said when that will be ready.
But as word of the leak spread, people started filling all of their vehicles and other gas containers and stations started going dry. Adam Horani, manager of the Garner Road Stop and Go, said he had 3,000 gallons in his tanks on Sunday.
“This morning I came and now I have like 200 gallons,” Horani said Monday morning. “I called the company, and they told me that they don’t have any more. I don’t know if I’m going to get any or not. I’ll know by the evening.”
News of the gas shortage prompted Morris Richardson of Raleigh to fill up both of his cars Monday morning.
“I have noticed that prices have increased,” Richardson said, as he pumped gas at the Exxon at Lake Wheeler Road and Centennial Parkway, where the price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.19. “I’m a little bit nervous. Keep in mind, I was here when we had gas shortages in the ‘70s, too.”
Steve Byers, owner of Marathon Gas on Lake Wheeler Road, said he had spent the morning calling regular customers to warn them about the possible gas shortage.
“We blow off most of these type of things, but this is a main artery,” Byers said. “We’ve been trying to inform the customers as much as possible that this is not one of them fluky things.”
Byers said he had heard that the pipeline might not be repaired for between seven and 10 days, and added that suppliers had told him they are not sure when he will be able to get more gas.
“I just advise folks not to drive unless they have to,” Byers said. “Which is not good for my business, but any time they can get back, they should.”
An “abnormal market disruption” was declared Friday evening, and the N.C. Attorney General’s Office shared via Twitter and Facebook that the state’s price gouging law was in effect. As of Monday morning, the AG’s office had received 350 complaints.
Once the leak is taken care of, lower gas prices should return. Pump prices typically decline this time of year as we move to a winter-blend fuel and people don’t travel as much as they do in the summer.
Gov. Pat McCrory said North Carolina officials are working to replenish fuel supplies.
“Based on our ongoing updates from Colonial, the construction of a bypass pipeline is moving forward which will soon allow fuel supply operations to return to normal,” said McCrory. “In the meantime, my executive orders remain in effect to protect motorists from excessive gas prices and minimize any interruptions in the supply of fuel.”
Staff writer Mary Cornatzer contributed
Josh Shaffer: 919-829-4818, @joshshaffer08
