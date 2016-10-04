PHOTO GALLERY: Raleigh Bishop Burbidge transferred to Virginia | 10.04.16

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge laughs after joking about a completion date for the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral with the contractor during a groundbreaking on January 3, 2015 in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
2015 News & Observer file photo
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge (center) leads a groundbreaking ceremony for the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral on Saturday, January 3, 2015 in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
2015 News & Observer file photo
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge presides over a "Living Rosary" with more than 100 Catholic School students on the site of the future Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral located between Centennial Parkway and Western Blvd. on Monday, May 18, 2015 in Raleigh, N.C. The students stood in the shape of a rosary with each person representing a single bead. Each student lead one prayer of the rosary before releasing a balloon.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
From left, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge led a celebration and homily for the Diocese of Raleigh Mass for Life for hundreds of youth, mostly Catholics from across eastern and central North Carolina in giant tents on Halifax mall Saturday, January 16, 2016, part of the events in an annual pro-life rally and march against abortion. The rally was held based on the 43rd anniversary of the Roe V. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing a woman's right to have an abortion. The march from the Legislative mall and around the State Government complex was met with about 20 pro-choice, pro-abortion protestors at the start of the march at Lane and Wilmington Streets.
Harry Lynch
hlynch@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Bishop Michael Burbidge waves to the assembled crowd as he leaves Meymandi Concert Hall for the Performing Arts after being installed as the fifth Bishop of Raleigh Friday in August 2006.
Ethan Hyman
2006 News & Observer file photo
Bishop Michael Burbidge stands on stage at Meymandi Concert Hall for the Performing Arts after being installed as the fifth Bishop of Raleigh in August 2006.
Ethan Hyman
2006 News & Observer file photo
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge sprinkles Holy Water over the site of new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral during a Rite of Blessing and groundbreaking on Saturday, January 3, 2015 in Raleigh, N.C
Robert Willett
2015 News & Observer file photo
The Most Reverend Michael F. Burbidge, the Bishop of Raleigh, right, takes part in the blessing of the new St. Eugene Catholic Church in Wendell. He and congregants celebrated the dedication on March 10, 2012. The new church has been 10 years in the making.
Corey Lowenstein
2012 News & Observer file photo
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Raleigh, left, talks with Mgsr. Michael Clay, pastor of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Clayton, outside the state legislative building in Raleigh after a press conference July 2, 2008, announcing a new initiative to give Catholics a stronger voice on political issues affecting the state. It was also announced that Mgsr. Clay is now a registered lobbyist for the diocese of Raleigh and Charlotte.
Ethan Hyman
2008 News & Observer file photo
Jeannette Knuckley, center, listens to words from Bishop Michael Burbidge after she helped break ground for St. Eugune Catholic Church's new sanctuary May 2010. Knuckley is one of the founding members of the church.
Johnny Whitfield
2010 News & Observer file photo
Fatima Flores of Wake Forest took this photo of Catholic Bishop Michael Burbidge blessing the grounds at St. Catherine of Siena Church during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new church last month.
Fatima Flores
Tim Breslin, left, takes a selfie with Bishop Michael Burbidge after Ash Wednesday Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, March 5, 2014. Breslin tagged the photo on Twitter #ashtag as people posted selfies with their ashes on Twitter. With Breslin, from left, is Anne Speicher, Anjanette Wiley, Bishop Burbidge, Trish Healy, Lauren Pendry, Beatrice Callery and Margaret McKee.
Ethan Hyman
2014 News & Observer file photo
From left to right, Deacon Brian Phillips, Monsignor Douglas Reed, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Father Daniel Oschwald, and Master of Ceremonies John Lucas sing a hymn during mass behind a portrait of Mother Teresa at a gathering of the Mother Teresa Catholic Mission celebrating the sainthood of Mother Teresa at Green Hope High School in Cary, N.C. on Sunday, Sep. 4, 2016.
BEN MCKEOWN
newsobserver.com
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge offers a blessing over the Eucharist as Monsignor Douglas Reed stands to his left during mass with the Mother Teresa Catholic Mission at Green Hope High School in Cary, N.C. on Sunday, Sep. 4, 2016.
BEN MCKEOWN
newsobserver.com
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge delivers a homily to the Mother Teresa Catholic Mission during mass at Green Hope High School on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016.
Ben McKeown
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge holds a special mass on Saturday, September 7, 2013 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Raleigh, N.C. The mass was held in observance of Pope Francis' call to join in a worldwide day of fasting and prayer for peace in Syria.
Jill Knight
2013 News & Observer file photo
The Most Reverend Michael F. Burbidge, third from left, Bishop of The Catholic Diocese of Raleigh, holds a mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Raleigh with Father Ned Shlesinger, left, Father Robert Schriber and Monsignor David D. Brockman, right. The Bishop encouraged the people attending the mass to pray for the successful election of a new Pope. Photographed Monday, March 4, 2013.
2013 News & Observer file photo
Monsignor Jerry Sherba, right, talks with Bishop-elect of Raleigh, Michael Burbidge, while giving Bishop Burbidge a tour of Burbidge's residence in the rectory behind Sacred Heart Cathedral in July 2006.
Ethan Hyman
2006 News & Observer file photo
Bishop Michael Burbidge celebrates mass at Meymandi Concert Hall after being installed as the fifth Bishop of Raleigh in August 2006. Four cardinals, three archbishops and approximately 30 bishops took part in the ceremony.
Ethan Hyman
2006 News & Observer file photo
Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Raleigh, blesses the communion during the ordination of George C. Corrigan and Emerson Rodriguez Delgado on Saturday May 19, 2007 at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Leesvillle Road.
Robert Willett
2007 News & Observer file photo
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge answers questions after a talk about his thoughts on immigration at a press conference at Sacred Heart Cathedral in 2007. He says he is proposing that the immigration bill include the opportunity for their families to come with them.
2007 News & Observer file photo
Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Raleigh, lays his hands on the head on Emerson Rodriguez Delgado during an ordination ceremony for Delgado and George C. Corrigan on Saturday May 19, 2007 at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Leesvillle Road.
Robert Willett
2007 News & Observer file photo
Bishop Michael Burbidge blesses the brand new Holy Cross Catholic Church at 2424 South Alston Avenue with holy wate.
2007 News & Observer file photo
Bishop Michael Burbidge (at right) speaks with His Eminence Edward Cardinal Egan, Archbishop Emeritus of New York as they walk to the rectory of the Sacred Heart Cathedral after the Red Mass in 2009 in Raleigh. The Red Mass recognizes government officials and those who work in the legal profession.
Chuck Liddy
2009 News & Observer file photo
A file photo of Father Michael F. Burbidge meeting the late Pope John Paul II, with Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua. Date unknown.
Courtesy of Burbidge
Worshipers receive ashes from Bishop Michael Burbidge on Ash Wednesday, February 22, 2012, at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in downtown Raleigh. In the Roman Catholic Church, Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, the season of preparation for the resurrection of Jesus Christ 46 days before Easter Sunday.
Travis Long
2012 News & Observer file photo