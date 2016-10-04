CMPD releases full video of fatal Keith Lamont Scott shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Tuesday released more than two hours of dashcam and body camera video from the scene of the Sept. 20 fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
At around 6:45 p.m., Charles Monnett, a Charlotte attorney representing the Scott family said that they had finished viewing the video. A few minutes later, CMPD alerted media outlets and posted footage on the city of Charlotte’s web site.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney reversed course on the full video’s release. He initially said last week that he would only release portions of the footage, arguing it was unethical to show the dying man’s final moments.
But a lawyer for the Scott family said Thursday the department should not withhold the footage from the public. “The Charlotte police department can’t keep doing things the way they have and expect the public’s trust,” said Charles Monnett, a Charlotte attorney. “Trust is based on openness.”
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Friday that it would release all of the footage of the scene where an officer fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott, a reversal from the agency’s previous stance.
In a statement, police spokesman Rob Tufano said the department would honor a request from Scott’s family to make public all dashcam and body camera footage that CMPD has obtained at the Sept. 20 shooting.
The announcement followed a letter sent to Putney and City Manager Ron Kimble from a coalition of media organizations organized by The Charlotte Observer. In it, attorney Jon Buchan termed the letter “a final request” for the release of the remaining video.
Buchan said there is no current exemption in North Carolina’s public records laws for body cam and dashcam videos. A new law will go into effect Saturday, requiring a court order before law-enforcement dashboard camera and body camera footage is publicly released. Other media included The News & Observer of Raleigh, the Associated Press, CNN, WBTV, WSOC, WCNC, ABC News and WFAE-FM.
Check back here for updates on this developing story.
Staff Writer Fred Clasen-Kelly contributed.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments